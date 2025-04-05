Gladstone Capital Management LLP Has $123.59 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,962 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises 10.3% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gladstone Capital Management LLP owned 0.36% of Arch Capital Group worth $123,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL opened at $87.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $87.42 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.68.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.