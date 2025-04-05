Gladstone Capital Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Gladstone Capital Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 760,080 shares during the period. Cooper Companies makes up about 0.0% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.
Cooper Companies Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.34 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average of $96.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
COO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.
About Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
