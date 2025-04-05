GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 126.94%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform.

