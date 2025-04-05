Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.63 and last traded at $54.23, with a volume of 104050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.09.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average is $65.26.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $302.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $307.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.49%. Gibraltar Industries's revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 645.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

