Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 42,777 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,398,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.53% of CF Industries worth $374,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,350,000. Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $37,247,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 435,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 357,531 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in CF Industries by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 737,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,263,000 after purchasing an additional 300,873 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,901,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $72.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $98.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average of $85.03.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.86.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

