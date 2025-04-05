Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,994,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,785 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.96% of Tyson Foods worth $400,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,917,000 after purchasing an additional 352,863 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 289.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.65.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

