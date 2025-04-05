Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 79,256 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,735,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,256 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.13% of RPM International worth $336,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 829.8% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

RPM International stock opened at $108.13 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.69 and a 52 week high of $141.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

