Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 118,204 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,361,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.44% of Dollar General worth $405,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.26.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $161.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.