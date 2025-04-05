General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,980,297,000 after acquiring an additional 410,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,846,587,000 after purchasing an additional 529,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $2,375,439,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,878,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,314,080,000 after buying an additional 106,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,766,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,128,571,000 after buying an additional 115,257 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.73.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $166.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. General Electric has a 1 year low of $146.78 and a 1 year high of $214.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

