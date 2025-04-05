Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $25.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Galapagos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $32.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Galapagos by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Galapagos by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

