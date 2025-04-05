FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Director Richard P. Rowe Purchases 15,000 Shares

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) Director Richard P. Rowe acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,000. This trade represents a 300.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FutureFuel Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FF opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.56.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 677.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,822 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 98,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 28,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

