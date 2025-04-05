Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGFPP) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Fundamental Global Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06.

Get Fundamental Global alerts:

Fundamental Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%.

Fundamental Global Company Profile

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. Fundamental Global Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fundamental Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundamental Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.