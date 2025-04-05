Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Friendly Hills Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Pacific Bank that provides various financial and banking products and services. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as term certificates of deposit.

