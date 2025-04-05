Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.57 and last traded at $40.79. Approximately 71,747 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 62,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $998,000.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

