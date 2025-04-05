Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.57 and last traded at $40.79. Approximately 71,747 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 62,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.76.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th.
Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.