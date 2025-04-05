Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 13,320 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,882,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.85% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $49,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,177,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,307,000 after acquiring an additional 337,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 721,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 423,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAWN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of -1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $29.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,646 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $55,566.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,639.92. This trade represents a 10.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $144,094.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,059.40. This trade represents a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,064 shares of company stock valued at $251,925 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.