Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 532.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,957,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648,017 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of TTM Technologies worth $48,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 75.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 231,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 99,512 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 391.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 980,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after buying an additional 781,058 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,491,000 after acquiring an additional 30,738 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $395,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,330.02. The trade was a 13.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $633,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,415.68. This represents a 13.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,006. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.17.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

