Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 99,914 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 718,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,914 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $43,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,810,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 594,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,794,000 after purchasing an additional 279,361 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 66.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,539,000 after buying an additional 167,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after acquiring an additional 156,793 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $10,291,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.47. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

