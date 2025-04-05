Foundry Partners LLC Sells 98,050 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 98,050 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGVC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $41.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.32 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 21.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

(Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Stories

