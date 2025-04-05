Foundry Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 30,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point set a $260.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.13.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

CHKP opened at $215.52 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $145.75 and a twelve month high of $234.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.64.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.