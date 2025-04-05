Foundry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 252,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Euronav as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000.

Shares of NYSE CMBT opened at $8.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of -0.13.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

