Foundry Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Hooker Furnishings worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 270.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 26.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Trading Up 1.6 %

HOFT stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $98.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is currently -101.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Hooker Furnishings Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

