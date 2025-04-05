Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,469 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ePlus by 20.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 968,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,291,000 after purchasing an additional 164,016 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 790,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,390,000 after purchasing an additional 121,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,987,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

ePlus Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $106.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

ePlus Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.