Foundry Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 315,015 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Flushing Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Flushing Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $11.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $381.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Flushing Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.13%.

Insider Activity at Flushing Financial

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 6,800 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $87,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,781.12. The trade was a 17.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

