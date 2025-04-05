Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fluor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fluor from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

Fluor Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. Fluor has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluor will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 2,509.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

