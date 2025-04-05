Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Given New $41.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FLR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Baird R W downgraded Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Fluor Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of FLR stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. Fluor has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 742,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,437,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,131,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

