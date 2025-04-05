Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.00 and last traded at $71.53, with a volume of 1993354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FND

Floor & Decor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.77.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,316,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,653,000 after buying an additional 5,784,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,792,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,319,000 after acquiring an additional 133,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,097,000 after purchasing an additional 222,980 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,790,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,509 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.