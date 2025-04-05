FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Shares Down 6.2% – Should You Sell?

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.89 and last traded at $22.96. 121,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 54,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $578.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

