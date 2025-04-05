Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Flexpoint Sensor Systems shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 11,111 shares traded.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Trading Down 13.8 %

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company’s Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

