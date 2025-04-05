Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF) Announces Earnings Results

Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Firefly Neuroscience had a negative return on equity of 276.50% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Firefly Neuroscience Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIFF opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. Firefly Neuroscience has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $17.20.

Firefly Neuroscience Company Profile

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc, a medical technology and artificial intelligence company, provides neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. The company offers Brain Network Analytics, a software that focuses on diagnostic and treatment for people suffering from mental illnesses and cognitive disorders, including depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

