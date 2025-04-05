Financial Analysis: Western Union (NYSE:WU) vs. CURRENC Group (NASDAQ:CURR)

CURRENC Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) and Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CURRENC Group and Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CURRENC Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURRENC Group N/A N/A N/A Western Union 22.19% 96.90% 7.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CURRENC Group and Western Union”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURRENC Group $48.72 million 1.45 N/A N/A N/A Western Union $4.21 billion 0.81 $934.20 million $2.73 3.71

Volatility and Risk

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than CURRENC Group.

CURRENC Group has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Union has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CURRENC Group and Western Union, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURRENC Group 0 0 1 1 3.50 Western Union 3 7 0 0 1.70

CURRENC Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 130.26%. Western Union has a consensus target price of $12.11, indicating a potential upside of 19.62%. Given CURRENC Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CURRENC Group is more favorable than Western Union.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of CURRENC Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Western Union shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of CURRENC Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Western Union shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About CURRENC Group

(Get Free Report)

Currenc Group, Inc. engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices. The Consumer Services segments offers bill payment services, which facilitate payments for consumers, businesses, and other organizations, as well as money order services, retail foreign exchange services, prepaid cards, lending partnerships, and digital wallets. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for CURRENC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURRENC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.