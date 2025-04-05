F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells $344,981.00 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total value of $344,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,647 shares in the company, valued at $39,446,454.39. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total value of $1,969,890.00.

FFIV opened at $239.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.18. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in F5 by 31.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in F5 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,116 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in F5 by 2,300.7% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 65,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after buying an additional 63,247 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

