ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 100,926 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 206.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,819 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 100,926 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in eBay by 9.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 4.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,324 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in eBay by 15.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 81,538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.46.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $1,903,029.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,725.60. This represents a 30.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,807. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $71.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

