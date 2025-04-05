ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $10.86 Million in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 76,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,859,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,536 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TKO Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in TKO Group by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 123,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after acquiring an additional 73,617 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TKO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

TKO Group Stock Performance

NYSE TKO opened at $139.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $179.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.71 and a beta of 1.08.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 7,600.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other news, Director Jonathan Kraft acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.69 per share, for a total transaction of $492,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,215. This trade represents a 17.50 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sonya E. Medina bought 233 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,302.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,860. The trade was a 13.19 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,921,383 shares of company stock valued at $304,417,051 and sold 5,833 shares valued at $838,785. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.