ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 625,199 Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 625,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.56% of Kohl’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

Kohl’s Price Performance

KSS stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

