ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 233.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,984 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.32% of Spectrum Brands worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 2,137.5% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 70.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 6.0 %

SPB stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.57.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

