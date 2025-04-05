EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $29,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,498,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,586,676.25. This represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 77,600 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $2,224,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,366.40. This represents a 44.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 181,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,818 over the last three months. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in EverQuote by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 41,222 shares in the last quarter. Warm Springs Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,499,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 119,189 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVER opened at $21.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 0.77. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $30.03.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. On average, analysts predict that EverQuote will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

