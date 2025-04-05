Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 63,136 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,537,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,136 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Philip Morris International worth $666,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 604.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 465,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,503,000 after buying an additional 399,400 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 60.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 91,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 34,233 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,529,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,730,000 after purchasing an additional 192,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.56.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $150.47 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $163.08. The company has a market capitalization of $234.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,610.88. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,354.12. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

