Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 463,845 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,302,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,845 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.36% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $6,628,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,758,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of VOO opened at $465.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $536.06 and its 200 day moving average is $539.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.90 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.8121 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.