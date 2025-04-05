Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,891 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,859,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,891 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.60% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $900,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 442.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,510,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,108,780,000 after purchasing an additional 37,928,555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,949,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,368,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $116,296,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 976.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,036,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,939 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

