Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,891 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,859,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,891 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.60% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $900,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 442.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,510,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,108,780,000 after purchasing an additional 37,928,555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,949,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,368,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $116,296,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 976.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,036,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,939 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $47.59.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.