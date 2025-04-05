Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $623.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,109,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,232 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 11.49% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $623,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,549,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.74. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.65 and a 1 year high of $76.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

