Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 81,553 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,407,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,856,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $248.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.79 and its 200-day moving average is $290.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

