Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.49. Enterprise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $44.41.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.30%.

Enterprise Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

