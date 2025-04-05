Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $22,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 7.3 %

EMR stock opened at $94.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average is $119.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.94.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

