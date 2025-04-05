Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB) Stock Price Up 5.1% – What’s Next?

Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.55. 55,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 136,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

The company has a market cap of $2.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021.

