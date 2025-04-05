ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.05 and traded as low as C$2.55. ECN Capital shares last traded at C$2.63, with a volume of 243,759 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECN shares. CIBC upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of ECN Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$517.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.13, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -17.87%.

ECN Capital Corp is a financial business service provider. It originates, structures and manages financial products and provides advisory services for financial institutions. The company’s operating segment includes Service Finance – Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans and Corporate.

