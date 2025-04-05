Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 926,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 423% from the previous session’s volume of 177,043 shares.The stock last traded at $51.01 and had previously closed at $50.75.
Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57.
Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1945 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.
Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile
The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.
