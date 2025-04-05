Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 926,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 423% from the previous session’s volume of 177,043 shares.The stock last traded at $51.01 and had previously closed at $50.75.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1945 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $129,423,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,097,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,730,000 after acquiring an additional 675,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,141,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 5,101.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 443,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,118,000 after buying an additional 435,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $19,370,000.

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

