Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Acquired Rep. David Taylor

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently bought shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN). In a filing disclosed on April 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Eaton stock on March 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SCHWAB JOINT BROKERAGE #1 (HOME GROWN)” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 3/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) on 2/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) on 2/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 2/5/2025.

Eaton Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE ETN opened at $246.36 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $236.58 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Eaton by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $3,371,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in shares of Eaton by 49.7% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 13,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised Eaton from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.68.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

