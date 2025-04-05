E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 37868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETWO shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on E2open Parent from $2.60 to $2.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 593.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,960,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after buying an additional 1,677,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 25.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,737,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 349,951 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 384.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 240,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in E2open Parent by 19.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 759,398 shares during the period.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

