Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $214.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.38.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. This represents a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,714.45. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.05.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

