Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,684,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,132,576,000 after buying an additional 446,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,878,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,729,000 after purchasing an additional 649,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,776,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,661,000 after purchasing an additional 112,824 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,277,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,593,000 after purchasing an additional 679,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,648,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,503,000 after purchasing an additional 212,107 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 5.5 %

IR opened at $69.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average is $93.22. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

